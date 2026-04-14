Spring Scramble 5K supports children’s programs across Birmingham

× Expand Submitted 20th Annual Spring Scramble

The 20th Annual Spring Scramble 5K will take place Saturday, April 25, at Trak Shak Homewood, with the race beginning at 5:30 p.m. and a pre-race party starting at 3:30 p.m.

Hosted by the UAB Pediatric Residency Program’s Coat of Arms initiative, the event raises funds for programs addressing food insecurity, literacy, education and health promotion for children in the Birmingham area.

The event will include an in-person 5K, a virtual option and a fun run for children ages 8 and younger. The pre-race party will feature music, activities and giveaways, creating a family-friendly atmosphere.

Registration is $35 for the 5K and $8 for the fun run. Participants are encouraged to register in advance at runsignup.com.