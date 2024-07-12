Spotlight: Rodney Scott's BBQ

× Expand Sarah Owens

Rodney Scott’s BBQ has been serving up whole hog barbecue in Homewood for almost three years.

Rodney Scott, a Pihakis Restaurant Group partner and winner of the 2018 James Beard Award for “Best Chef Southeast,” brought his South Carolina-style of whole hog barbecue to Birmingham in 2019.

The original Avondale location has since closed, but the Homewood location, found at the intersection of 28th Avenue South and 18th Street South, opened in 2021.

A Trussville location also opened in 2022. Other stores can be found in Atlanta, Charleston and Nashville.

In addition to barbecue, the menu includes ribs, sandwiches, catfish and more.

According to their website, the idea for the chain was born out of a friendship between Scott and Nick Pihakis and their mutual respect for the time and technique required to make great barbecue.

Making barbecue a business ensured the survival of an important part of Scott’s history and a traditional cooking technique that imparts a unique flavor into meats. While they are committed to serving great food, they also hope to pass on the enjoyment, education and tradition of whole hog bbq.

The Homewood location is open daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. They offer dine-in service, catering and online orders.