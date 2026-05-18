Speed Stampede race to benefit Maranathan Academy

The Kiwanis Club of Homewood-Mountain Brook will host the Speed Stampede on Saturday, May 30, at 8 a.m. near The Grocery Brewpub on Reese Street.

The professionally timed 2-mile race features a certified two-loop course designed for competitive runners. Organizers say the event aims to provide one of the fastest race experiences in Alabama while supporting a local nonprofit mission.

Proceeds from the race will benefit the Maranathan Family Learning Center & Academy, a nonprofit scholarship-based school founded in 1991 to serve critically at-risk youth and adults. The organization provides education and support services aimed at helping students achieve long-term success.

Prizes will be awarded to top overall male and female finishers, along with winners in 10-year age divisions.

Registration costs range from $25-$33, and the race is open to participants ages 3-110. For more information or to register, visit runsignup.com or email speedstampede@gmail.com.