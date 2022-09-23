Sozo Children's Choir performing at Samford University

The Sozo Children’s Choir from Uganda, Africa will perform two shows at Samford University’s Wright Center on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022. The performances are part of the choir’s United States Miracle Tour. The first performance is for students during morning chapel services. Free tickets for the 7 p.m. evening service are available to the public at www.samford.edu/wrightcenter/events/Sozo-Childrens-Choir.

“As we near the completion of our tour, we are excited to return to Samford’s beautiful campus here in our hometown. Samford is very special to us,” said Suzanne Owens, CEO of Sozo Children. “The kids return to Uganda when the tour wraps up in early October and we are so grateful to everyone who has hosted a performance.”

The choir, which performs in churches, schools and theaters around the country, is comprised of 12 children from Uganda who launched their 2022 Miracle Tour in April with performances in Uganda, Maryland, Delaware, Tennessee and Alabama. The choir, which last toured in 2020 and spent much of the Covid lockdowns that year in Alabama, tours the United States every two years. When the tour concludes, the children will have performed approximately 100 performances across eight states.

“The choir began as an outreach program for us in 2016 and is a great experience for the kids we serve in Uganda,” said Suzanne Owens, CEO of Sozo Children. “The choir tour is a mission trip but it’s more than just a chance for the kids to visit America,” said Owens. “We want the kids to come away from this knowing they are loved and that they matter.”

Sozo Children operates homes in Uganda and provides housing, healthcare, counseling and an education to at-risk children there. Children in Sozo’s care come from situations of abuse, abandonment and trafficking.

“Sozo started 12 years ago to address an immediate need to rescue a group of children who had been abandoned by their caregivers,” “While serving in Uganda, we witnessed children living in a children's home going without food for days at a time and being totally neglected and abused on many levels. We felt the Holy Spirit move and Sozo Children became a reality soon after,” said Owens.

Admission to the performance is free of charge. To learn more about the choir’s performance schedule or to make a donation to support the children, visit www.sozochildren.org/sozochoir.

-- Submitted by Terry Schrimscher