South City Theatre brings backstage comedy of "Jaws" to Homewood stage

× Expand Image courtesy of South City Theatre

South City Theatre will present "The Shark Is Broken," the acclaimed comedy by Ian Shaw and Joseph Nixon, at Homewood Theatre July 9-12.

Set during the troubled 1974 production of "Jaws," the play imagines the conversations that unfolded as stars Robert Shaw, Richard Dreyfuss and Roy Scheider waited aboard the Orca while filming stalled because the movie's famously unreliable mechanical shark refused to work.

As days of delays stretch into weeks, the three actors pass the time with humor, storytelling, arguments and reflection, revealing the rivalries, friendships and personalities behind one of Hollywood's most celebrated films. Co-written by Ian Shaw, the son of Robert Shaw, the play offers an insider's perspective on the making of the first summer blockbuster while exploring the human side of the actors who brought Quint, Hooper and Brody to life.

The production stars Michael Wilbanks, Clay Boyce and Kevin Van Hyning and is directed by Hannah Sizemore and Lisa Ponder.

Performances are scheduled for Thursday, July 9, and Friday, July 10, at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, July 11, at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, July 12, at 2 p.m.

All performances will take place at Homewood Theatre, 1831 28th Ave. S. Tickets are $25 and are available at app.arts-people.com/?show=329993.