Soho Social hosts block party with Birmingham Legion players

× Expand Photo courtesy of SoHo Social Soho Social and Soho Taco are hosting a block party with Birmingham Legion on Friday, July 26 at 5 p.m.

Soho Social and Soho Taco are hosting a block party featuring special guests from Birmingham Legion FC on Friday night.

The event, held in the plaza outside the two restaurants, will begin at 5 p.m. There will be a meet and greet with players from the team as well as a DJ and patio games.

There will also be raffle prizes, an open bar and merchandise available for purchase.

Birmingham Legion's next game is Saturday against Orange County SC at 6:30 p.m. The game will be played at Protective Stadium, located at 1020 24th St N in Birmingham.