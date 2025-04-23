Snap Decision: Homewood’s Brody Butler Aims for NFL Shot

× Expand Courtesy of Butler Family Brody Butler prepares to snap during his junior year at Homewood High School in February 2018.

Homewood native Brody Butler could barely breathe when he stepped onto the field to make his college debut. It was Sept. 5, 2020, and Butler was a walk-on freshman on the Middle Tennessee State University football team. As a long snapper, he found himself facing a fourth and 10 for his first play.

Butler, who graduated from Homewood High School in 2020, did what he’d done for the Patriots countless times before, hiking a perfect spiral.

“As soon as the ball left my hands, it was just like everything was lifted off of me,” Butler said. “I could breathe again.”

That one snap began a five season, 59 game career for Butler as MTSU’s starting long snapper, converting on 546 out of 548 career snaps and earning an All-Freshman Conference USA selection and three straight First Team All-CUSA honors. As a result, Butler finds himself in a position to land one of the rarest jobs in sports: Long-snapper in the NFL.

For the 23-year-old, going pro wasn’t always the goal. In fact, he didn’t even want to go to college. Like many high schoolers, Butler didn’t have his life planned. But, after his sophomore year at HHS, he committed to perfecting his craft.

Expand Courtesy of Butler Family Brody Butler poses for senior pictures at Homewood High School in August 2019.

“I had to have one of the most stressful conversations with myself, to realize if I wanted it as badly as I did,” Butler said. “I just decided to start swinging for it.”

Once he started “swinging for it,” playing in the NFL quickly became a dream. When the 2025 NFL Draft begins and the ensuing undrafted free agency period opens this weekend, Butler will wait patiently, hoping to receive the call that turns his dream into a reality.

But for Butler, a different phone call provided him with the chance to chase his dreams in the first place.

A month before national signing day in 2019, Butler narrowed down his future to two offers. He visited MTSU in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, before driving to Fayetteville, Arkansas, to tour the University of Arkansas the next day.

The decision forced Butler to choose between living out every young man’s dream of playing in the SEC as a Razorback or getting an early chance at playing time as a Blue Raider.

Ultimately, Butler picked MTSU over the SEC and immediately competed, all but securing the starting long snapping job before the season opener. Yet even after starting all nine games in a COVID-19 shortened season, Butler didn’t know if he’d be back in the spring semester.

Coming to Middle Tennessee as a walk-on, the HHS graduate paid the full $28,000 out-of-state tuition. For MTSU to remain a feasible option for him and his family long term, Butler needed a scholarship. With a limited number available, he wasn’t sure he’d get one. Even after a positive, exciting meeting with then head coach Rick Stockstill, Butler still felt uncertain.

“College is a business,” Butler said. “Sometimes coaches are going to tell you what you want to hear even if it’s not the exact truth … and I didn’t have a relationship with Stock [Stockstill] at this point. I’d been here [MTSU] for three months, four months. I liked the guy, he’s a great guy, but I’d just never had any type of built-in relationship with him yet. I didn’t know if I needed to trust him – if I could trust him.”

Butler cleaned out his Scarlett Commons dorm after the exit meeting. He packed up everything except the dorm-issued furniture to bring back to Alabama. Two weeks of silence followed, he said.

In that time, Butler weighed his options, likely heading to a school with cheaper tuition and a chance to start from scratch and earn a scholarship. On Dec. 22, 2020, two days before the transfer portal opened, CUSA announced all conference selections, with Butler making the All-Freshman team.

Less than an hour later, Butler received an early Christmas present – the call from Stockstill that kept him in Murfreesboro for four more seasons.

“Getting a scholarship as a long snapper is already a difficult task,” Butler said. “It’s not the most common thing … So, as a freshman to get put on scholarship, once I found that out, there was no question that [I was] staying.”

× Expand Courtesy of Butler Family Former MTSU head coach Rick Stockstill (left) and Brody Butler (right) during Butler’s official visit to Middle Tennessee in January 2020.

Although Butler didn’t fully trust Stockstill before receiving his scholarship, they grew close over the next three seasons. The pair still talks at least once a month, Butler said.

“He really was like a father figure to me in a way,” Butler said. “You know the ‘home away from home’ type of deal. He allowed me to live out a lot of kid’s dreams by putting me on scholarship. He enabled that for me, he trusted in me. Not very many coaches have it in them to put a true freshman to come in and start games. That doesn’t happen.”

While Stockstill wasn’t MTSU’s head coach for Butler’s final college season, he watched from afar – pulling for him just like he was there.

“I tell all of our players when they get to school that we are going to have a relationship that is going to last a lifetime,” Stockstill said. “It is a relationship that I take personally in every aspect of their life, not just on the football field.”

While Stockstill served as a father figure for Butler during his MTSU tenure, his strongest support throughout his journey has come from his family. His countless hours spent training are only matched by the commitment of his parents, Scott and Celeste Butler.

Scott knew the dream his son was chasing, the one he didn’t get to live out as an unsuccessful career as a walk-on at Auburn University put an end to his NFL chances, so he did everything he could to make sure Brody got the shot he never did.

Over the years, Scott never shied away from an opportunity for scouts to notice his kids, driving Brody to snapping camps across the country from Georgia to Arizona, and now does the same with his youngest son, Hardy Butler.

“If the child wants to go there, he will drive the eight hours there and he will drive the eight hours back, and he will do it in one day if he has to,” Celeste Butler said. “He put miles and miles and miles on cars when Brody was going through.”

Even after Brody secured a scholarship at Middle Tennessee, his parents’ commitment didn’t let up. While CUSA’s midweek October schedule made travel tough for the entire family, Scott Butler never missed one of Brody’s 59 games.

Expand Courtesy of Butler Family Scott Butler embraces Brody Butler following MTSU’s historic win over No. 25 Miami at Hard Rock Stadium on Sept. 24, 2022.

“As a parent, you’ve got to do what it takes to allow your child to reach dreams,” Scott Butler said. “If it makes me work more years instead of retiring, that’s OK.”

If anyone understands what it takes to reach that dream, it’s Butler’s trainer Matt Overton. As an undrafted free agent, Overton bounced around minicamps and stints in spring leagues for six years before securing a roster spot with the Indianapolis Colts in 2012.

The 13-year NFL veteran has lived the journeyman lifestyle, spending time with nine different NFL teams, most recently the Miami Dolphins in 2024. Overton began consistently coaching young long snappers after moving to Nashville in 2020 and has worked with a range of athletes from young kids to prospective NFL players like Butler, teaching them all there’s no direct path to reaching their dreams.

“When it comes to long snapping there’s only 32 jobs in the world,” Overton said. “Out of those 32 there’s maybe a third of the league that’s actually going to bring guys in for a look, and out of that third it’s only two to three legitimate opportunities to compete for a job.”

As a trainer, Overton prepares his pupils to compete for those “two to three” jobs, and Butler certainly has what it takes to get there, from his on-field accomplishments to his mental fortitude, he said.

“Brody is all-in,” Overton said. “He’s been all-in since the day he committed to MTSU. He’s one of those guys that kind of carries a chip on his shoulder a little bit. Whether that’s from being overlooked in recruiting back in high school or whatever the case may be, he solidified himself at MTSU and had a stellar career. I think he’s out to prove himself, that he belongs with the big dogs.”

× Expand Courtesy of Butler Family Brody Butler prepares to snap in a game against No. 4 Alabama at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Sept. 2, 2023.

Amid Butler’s mission to prove himself, he’s continued to impress special teams’ coaches in the league. Following a perfect outing at his MTSU Pro Day, Butler received an invite to the Tennessee Titans Local Pro Day, earning another chance to perform in front of NFL scouts.

Butler might not hear his name on draft night or get a call from a team for weeks or months, but as someone in the NFL told him—it’s not a matter of if, but when.

Until then, and even after, he’ll do what he’s always done: keep his head down and keep working.

A version of this story first appeared in Middle Tennessee State University Sidelines. Brett Walker is a junior at MTSU.