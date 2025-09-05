Sims Garden scarecrow contest, pumpkin patch returns this fall

Expand Photo courtesy of Amy Weis. Sims Garden on Irving Road will return this fall with its annual scarecrow contest and pumpkin patch. The event invites the Homewood community to decorate Halloween-themed scarecrows and contribute to the colorful pumpkin patch.

With hints of orange and red appearing on the trees in Homewood, fall is right around the corner. Soon, cooler air will arrive, pumpkin and cinnamon will flavor the season and calendars will fill with family-friendly fall events.

Sims Garden on Irving Road will return this fall with its annual scarecrow contest and pumpkin patch. The event invites the Homewood community to decorate Halloween-themed scarecrows and contribute to the colorful pumpkin patch.

Sims Garden has hosted its community scarecrow contest for six years, offering a creative outlet for Homewood families during Halloween. Over the last few years, Sims Garden has seen many kids, families and even college students focus their energy on the scarecrow decorating competition, ranging from quirky Halloween themes to spooky characters like ghosts and goblins. Owner Amy Weis has hosted the event and seen the joy families bring to the competition.

“My favorite part of the scarecrow competition is seeing the creativity everyone brings each year. There’s something completely unexpected. The year before last, when Foxy, the Edgewood dog scarecrow, won, I would’ve never thought someone would make a scarecrow dog. I’d love to see even departments of the city make scarecrows and even have a little friendly competition. It would be fun to maybe have the police department have one out here,” Weis said.

In addition to the scarecrow contest, Sims Garden hosts a pumpkin and mum sale that supports the Miss Sims Garden Foundation, which raises funds for its large-scale landscaping plan to address stormwater issues and implement water-saving procedures. The plan will also improve accessibility for visitors with disabilities.

“This landscaping project is really exciting for us because it means we’re going to be able to cater to the community better while also demonstrating to the community innovation and garden landscape design in a suburban area,” Weis said.

Not only does the garden host fun-filled contests and pumpkin patches, it also goes all out with Halloween decorations and fall-themed events.

“We put up tons of Halloween decorations each year and include animatronics. We serve fall-flavored refreshments, and the fall snack mix is always a favorite. We even have a couple of families who come over to make the fall mix with me as a tradition. We have a little photo booth set up in the courtyard and weekly crafts,” Weis said.

Entries for the scarecrow contest open on [date] and will close on Sept. 20. Participants are required to provide support for the scarecrow to stand for viewing and judging. Weis recommends using old Halloween costumes to decorate. Each scarecrow will be categorized and will have the opportunity to win local gift cards, cash prizes and Halloween-themed items. Judging begins the week before Halloween, with winners announced Oct. 25.

The pumpkin patch and mum sale will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and is accepting scarecrow contest entries. Entries will close on Sept. 20.