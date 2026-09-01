Sims Garden hosting annual Pumpkin Patch

× Expand Photo courtesy of Amy Weis The annual Pumpkin Patch returns to Sims Garden this fall. Photo courtesy of Amy Weis.

Sims Garden will host its Eighth Annual Pumpkin Patch & Scarecrow Contest beginning Sept. 19, running daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 908 Highland Road in Homewood.

Admission is free, though items are available for purchase. The patch restocks weekly with pumpkins, gourds and potted chrysanthemums and marigolds in a variety of sizes. Those interested in delivery, porch decorating help or pre-ordering mums can call or email the garden at (205) 332-0949.

Daily activities include seasonal decor displays and a fall garden scavenger hunt. On Saturdays and Sundays, visitors can also make a fall craft and enjoy refreshments.

The event's scarecrow competition returns for its eighth year, with this year's theme tied to Homewood's centennial. Entries should reflect an icon from the city's 100-year history, spanning 1926 to 2026, must be homemade, and are asked to keep content PG-13. Scarecrows are due by Oct. 1, with early submissions encouraged. Public voting will run through Oct. 29, both in person and online, with winners announced Oct. 30. Cash prizes will go to the top three finishers, while gift cards or vouchers will be awarded in categories such as People's Choice, Most Creative, Spookiest and Funniest. All winners receive a certificate, swag and a photo in a local publication.

Expand Photo courtesy of Amy Weis The annual Pumpkin Patch returns to Sims Garden this fall. Photo courtesy of Amy Weis.

Parking is available in a small gravel lot at 913 Irving Road, as well as on-street parking along Irving and Highland roads. Overflow parking options include the Edgewood Strip public lot, the Presbyterian Church lot on Peerless Avenue outside of church hours, and the Homewood Middle School lot after school hours and on weekends.

More information is available at cityofhomewood.com/sims-garden or by emailing simsgarden@homewoodal.org.