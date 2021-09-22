Sims Garden hosting multiple fall events

× 1 of 2 Expand Photos by Erin Nelson. A variety of sizes and types of pumpkins, left, and a potted mum, above, are seen at the Sims Garden for the 2020 kick-off of its fall fundraiser with the annual Pumpkins and Mums Sale in Homewood. × 2 of 2 Expand Prev Next

Beginning Sept. 18, residents can view scarecrows and visit a pumpkin patch at Sims Garden in Edgewood.

Sims Garden Manager Amy Milam said the event will be similar to last year’s, just beginning a week later, and will be open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

There will be all kinds of pumpkins and mums for sale, along with daily arts and crafts and scavenger hunts, Milam said. On the weekends, visitors can purchase pumpkin spice coffee.

The Scarecrow Trail will include a scarecrow competition, where visitors vote on their favorite and the winner will be announced on Halloween, Milam said. The idea for the event came when Milam was living in England and saw something similar done there. The trail opened the same day as the pumpkin patch, Sept. 18.

The pumpkin patch, mum sale and scarecrow trail are great ways to promote the garden, Milam said. She saw the benefits during last year’s event, the first of its kind.

“A lot of people didn’t know it existed,” Milam said. “That really was good for the garden.”

Since last year’s event, Milam said there have been more visitors and more events, including a “drop-in” baby shower. During last year’s event, Milam sold 2,000 pumpkins and 600 mums, and she said she was glad to say no one, to her knowledge, contracted COVID-19 from the garden. Staff will be masked as they were last year in an effort to keep everyone safe, she said.

“There’s just so many ways this pumpkin patch thing blew up in good ways,” Milam said. “I’m excited that this will become a tradition.”

The garden also is hosting a take-home tea party along with the city of Homewood and in conjunction with The Little London. The tea party is Oct. 2, and The Little London is providing tea kits that include tea, two sweet items, two savory items, a “neutral” item and more, Milam said. Tea kits can be picked up Oct. 2 between noon and 3 p.m. at Sims Garden.