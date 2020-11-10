Sims Garden having Giving Tuesday giveaway

× Expand Photo by Sarah Finnegan A view of the grounds.

The Tuesday after Thanksgiving is known in the United States as Giving Tuesday, which is a generosity movement that encourages people to give to their community.

This year Sims Garden in Homewood is joining the fun. For every $1 donated to Sims Garden's GoFundMe account between now and Giving Tuesday (Dec. 1), a person will receive one entry into a giveaway for a trip to the gulf.

The trip includes a six-night stay at a three-bedroom condo at Martinique on the Gulf. More prizes will also be added closer to Giving Tuesday.

The fundraising goal is $525,000. This goal reflects the total cost of landscape plans to renovate the garden and add an ADA-compliant walking path. The cost of engineer and architect fees were also calculated in the fundraising goal, plus $30,000 for one year's operating budget as a contingency. Any funds raised in excess of this goal will go toward renovation and restoration of the home located on the Sims Garden property.

For more information and to donate, visit the GoFundMe page at charity.gofundme.com/o/en/campaign/miss-sims-garden.