Sidewalk Sale returns for the summer season

Photo by Jesse Chambers. The Annual Sidewalk Sale returns July 30 along 18th Street South in downtown Homewood.

For 12 years, the Sidewalk Sale has been an opportunity for sellers to find new customers and buyers to find products they like for discounted prices.

The yearly tradition returns this summer to 18th Street South in SoHo Square on July 30. Businesses on 18th Street such as Little Professor and TrakShak will place racks with products on the sidewalk, with discounts up to 75% off, said Meredith Drennen, executive director of the Homewood Chamber of Commerce.

Some businesses will have extra tents on the sidewalks as well, she said.

“For any shopping area, when you’ve got some coordination between the businesses, all the better, of course,” Drennen said. “What’s different about downtown Homewood is that it’s not a mall, it’s not all owned by the same owner. It makes it that much more difficult, but also that much more impressive, when our businesses work together and try to do things like this.”

The businesses on 18th Street are a community, just like Homewood at large, she said.

Annual Sidewalk Sale

WHERE: 18th Street South

WHEN: July 30, hours vary per participating business

The Sidewalk Sale got its start, she said, when businesses on 18th Street realized they wanted to display their merchandise to sell to more people, especially during summer seasons, and decided coming together would be the best way to do that.

“It’s really kind of a fun, up-and-down-the-street sale so we can push some of the summer products out right before school starts,” Drennen said. “It’s a coordinated effort to clear out the shelves and really makes for a fun shopping opportunity.”