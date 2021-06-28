Sidewalk Sale offers summer discounts

× Expand Photo by Jesse Chambers. The last Saturday in July is once again reserved for the annual Sidewalk Sale, which is an event where 18th Street merchants line the sidewalks in front of their shops with merchandise discounted up to 75% off.

This is the 10th year the event has taken place. It lasts all day and gives retail shops a chance to clear summer inventory before back-to-school shopping starts, Homewood Chamber of Commerce Director Meredith Drennen said.

“We want to really encourage shopping local, this year more than ever,” Drennen said. “It’s a great way to support your local retailers and help them make room for that fall inventory.”

10th Annual Sidewalk Sale

WHERE: 18th Street South, downtown Homewood

WHEN: Saturday, July 31; times vary per merchant

DETAILS: Shop local merchants with sales up to 75% off

WEB: homewoodchamber.org

This year, there will be some new faces at the Sidewalk Sale. Bandwagon Sports, which had been operating out of a temporary location on Linden Avenue, plans a summer opening at its 18th Street storefront at the former Sikes Children’s Shoes storefront. The Cottage Basket recently moved into the former NeedCo showroom.

The sales will begin depending on each store’s hours, and shoppers are encouraged to arrive early to shop the best deals. Most stores on 18th Street are open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., but people should check with each store for individual hours, Drennen said.

The event is hosted by the Homewood Chamber of Commerce. For more information, visit homewoodchamber.org.