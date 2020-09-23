Shopping fundraiser to help those in need

× 1 of 2 Expand × 2 of 2 Expand Shop, Save & Share Sale information. Prev Next

One of the Junior League of Birmingham’s largest fundraisers will take place later this month.

The Shop, Save & Share Sale, in its 15th year, will take place Oct. 14-25.

Lauren Globetti, chair of this year’s sale, said there will be around 250 retailers participating in this year’s event, compared to over 400 last year.

“This year will be less than normal, as we’ve lost some brick and mortar businesses across the city,” Globetti said. “The restaurant industry has also had a hard time, so we’ve been different in our approach. We are trying to make sure we are thoughtful in making sure it’s a benefit to them and to the community.”

Almost 50 of the 250 participating retailers are located in Homewood. Most of the participating vendors will offer 20% discounts, but others, including restaurants, will offer other options, such as a free dessert with the purchase of a meal.

The shopsaveshare.net website is scheduled to go live on Oct. 1. Cards can be purchased on the website and at select vendors who are participating in the sale. Shoppers can purchase a digital card or paper card that will be mailed to them.

“We get 100% of the card revenue from the sales of the $40 cards,” Globetti said. “That goes straight to the Junior League that we use in turn for our community projects. We do the marking for stores encouraging shopping locally with the card.”

The purchase of one card can pay for a variety of items through the Junior League’s outreach programs, including one month of diapers for a child in need from the Junior League diaper bank; necessities for four survivors of sexual violence through the Crisis Center of Birmingham; 10 meals for homeless women and children through Pathways or one tank of gas for the Junior League’s mobile teaching kitchen.

Visit shopsaveandshare.net for more information.