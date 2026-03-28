Shiki takes top honors at Taste of Homewood

× 1 of 3 Expand Photo courtesy of Homewood Chamber of Commerce The staff of Shiki. × 2 of 3 Expand Photo courtesy of Homewood Chamber of Commerce Staff of New Shoes Soft Serve × 3 of 3 Expand Photo courtesy of Homewood Chamber of Commerce Staff of El Barrio Prev Next

The Taste of Homewood, held on March 19, drew a strong crowd and showcased a wide range of local restaurants. Attendees were encouraged to try samples from over 30 local restaurants and vote for their favorites in the People’s Choice Awards.

Shiki, located in downtown Homewood, earned first place for its sushi and Asian fusion offerings.

New Shoes Soft Serve, a new business preparing to open on 18th Street, took second place with its specialty soft serve.

El Barrio, located in West Homewood, placed third for its Mexican-inspired dishes.

The annual event highlights local dining and offers live music while attendees sample and vote.