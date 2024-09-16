Share your voice: Homewood city manager vote

Homewood residents will hit the polls next Tuesday, Sept. 24 to vote on whether to change the city’s form of government from its current mayor/council format and an 11 person council to a city manager/council structure and a five person council, and The Homewood Star wants to hear from you.

Are you planning to vote yes or no on Tuesday? Tell us why. If you plan to vote no, what are you proposing as an alternative? Let us know your thoughts.

To share your thoughts send an email to sowens@starnesmedia.com by 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 18. Please include “Homewood Referendum” in the email subject line.