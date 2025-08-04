Shaping the future: Homewood heads to the polls in historic election

× 1 of 2 Expand Staff photos. Homewood residents will cast their ballots for the city’s next mayor and new city councilors on Aug. 26. × 2 of 2 Expand Prev Next

Change is coming to Homewood — and on Aug. 26, voters will decide who leads that change and what it will look like.

In September 2024, Homewood residents approved a transition to a city manager–council form of government, making this year’s municipal election a historic milestone. Under the new structure, the city will move from a five-ward system with 11 councilors to a four-ward system with four council members and a mayor who will serve as council president.

This will create a five-member voting body responsible for making decisions on city matters.

As Homewood enters this new era, the council and mayor’s office will see a wave of new leadership. All but two current council members are stepping down. Only Jennifer Andress and Nick Sims are seeking re-election — though Andress is running for mayor, and Sims will be representing a newly drawn ward.

Joining Andress in the mayoral race is retired educator Robin Litaker.

With 12 candidates on the ballot, key issues such as communication, transparency, school support, public safety and responsible development are top priorities for both voters and those running for office.

Those elected will begin working alongside Homewood’s first city manager, Glen Adams, who oversees the city’s daily operations and will report to both the council and the mayor. Under the new system, the mayor’s role also includes serving as president of the council.

This year’s mayoral race offers voters two distinct choices:

Robin Litaker: Robin Litaker is a retired educator who worked for Hoover City Schools for more than 20 years. She ran for Congress in 2024 against U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell but has since turned her focus to local governance. A central theme of her campaign is improving accountability following recent financial scandals in the city. In April, former Finance Director Robert Burgett was convicted of embezzling nearly $950,000 in city tax revenue. A state audit later criticized city leadership for not detecting the discrepancies earlier. In response, Litaker is campaigning for stronger financial oversight, increased transparency and improved city operations.

How to Vote

Election Day is Tuesday, Aug. 26. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. A runoff, if needed, will take place Tuesday, Sept. 23.

Races and Candidates

Mayor: Jennifer Andress, Robin Litaker

Ward 1: Tiffany McIntyre, Paul Simmons II

Ward 2: Nick Sims (Incumbent), JJ Thomas

Ward 3: Greg Cobb, Chris Lane, John Manzelli and Keith Young

Ward 4: Winslow Armstead, Kristin Williams

Polling Locations

Ward 1: Senior Center, 816 Oak Grove Road

Ward 2: Board of Education, 450 Dale Ave.

Ward 3: Homewood Public Library, 1721 Oxmoor Road

Ward 4: City Hall, 2850 19th St. S.

Voter Registration

Voters must be registered at least 14 days prior to the election. The registration deadline is Aug. 12. Register or update your information at alabamavotes.gov or in person at City Hall, any courthouse, or state-aid agency.

Absentee Voting

Voters who cannot vote in person may request an absentee ballot application from the city clerk.