Shades Valley YMCA to host free community trunk or treat Oct. 29

× Expand Photo courtesy of Shades Valley YMCA

The Shades Valley YMCA will host its annual Trunk or Treat on Thursday, Oct. 29, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the branch, 3551 Montgomery Highway in Homewood.

The event is free and open to the public, and a YMCA membership is not required to attend. Families are encouraged to come in costume for an evening of treats and activities, with volunteers handing out candy from decorated car trunks in the parking lot.

Community members and businesses interested in setting up a trunk or volunteering can sign up at tinyurl.com/y54rdx66.

For more information, contact Erica Jones at ejones@ymcabham.org or call the branch at 205-870-9622.