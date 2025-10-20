Shades Valley Rotary to host volunteer workday on Shades Creek Greenway this Saturday

× Expand Photo courtesy of Shades Valley Rotary Club Voluteers work on the Shades Valley Rotary Club's cleanup of Shades Creek Greenway in April 2025.

The Shades Valley Rotary Club is inviting community members of all ages to roll up their sleeves and join a volunteer workday on the Shades Creek Greenway this Saturday, Oct. 25, from 8:30 to 11 a.m.

The effort builds on the success of a similar workday held in April, where volunteers — including members of the Mountain Brook High School Interact Club and Boy Scouts Troop 21 — planted trees, cleared invasive growth and prepared new planting beds along the trail.

The October workday will take place near the soccer field parking area at Columbiana Road and South Lakeshore Drive. Volunteers are encouraged to bring gloves, rakes, shovels, weed-eaters and a readiness to get involved.

Over the past five years, Shades Valley Rotary and its youth partners have planted more than 120 trees on their adopted section of the Greenway as part of Rotary International’s global initiative to plant one billion trees.

“What we did in April is the kind of service that teaches by doing,” said Bill Dean, board president of the Shades Valley Rotary Club. “Now we want to double that impact in October — more hands means more trees, more learning and a longer-lasting legacy for the community.”

For more information or to sign up, email info@shadesvalleyrotary.org.