Shades Valley Rotary Club awards scholarships to local seniors

× Expand Photo courtesy of Shades Valley Rotary Club

The Rotary Club of Shades Valley announced its 2026 scholarship recipients, awarding a total of $90,000 to outstanding local high school seniors.

Each student received a $10,000 scholarship recognizing achievement in academics, leadership and community service. The students were honored during a luncheon held May 4 at the Birmingham Botanical Gardens.

Among the recipients were several students from Homewood High School, including Lily Trinh, who plans to attend UAB; Isaiah Shull, who plans to attend Auburn; Willa Turner, who plans to attend UAB; William Wallis, who is undecided; and Jack Weinrib, who plans to attend the University of Alabama.

John Carroll Catholic High School senior Avery Kononchek was also recognized and plans to attend Auburn University.

Additional scholarship recipients included Mackenzie Jackson, Kimberly Acosta and Gabriella Brown of Shades Valley High School.

The scholarship program, established in 1971, has awarded more than 570 scholarships totaling approximately $1.3 million over the past 55 years. Scholarships are based on academic achievement, leadership, financial need and interview performance.