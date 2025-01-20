Shades Creek Greenway Phase 2 Extension now open

× Expand Photo courtesy of city of Homewood City leaders and the Homewood Chamber of Commerce celebrated the completion of the Shades Creek Greenway Phase 2 Extension with a ribbon cutting on Jan. 17, 2025.

City leaders and the Homewood Chamber of Commerce gathered last Friday to celebrate the completion of the Shades Creek Greenway Phase 2 Extension with a ribbon cutting.

This 1.4-mile extension plays a crucial role in enhancing the Red Rock Trail System. Home to 145,600 annual visitors, Homewood’s trail is a favorite for walking, running, and cycling, serving residents, Samford University students, and visitors from across the region. This extension solidifies its position as the key east-west connector in the growing network of recreation and alternative transportation trails throughout Jefferson County.

"The Shades Creek Greenway in Homewood is a vitally important trail, not just for Homewood but for the entire region," Councilwoman Jennifer Andress said. "The Shades Creek Greenway is one of the most highly used trails in the Red Rock Trail System®. With an estimated 145,600 users each year, Homewood’s trail is not just an incredible resource for our citizens and Samford students. Thousands of folks visit Homewood to walk, run, cycle, and explore the Shades Creek area by way of our trail, and Phase 2 gives them another 1.4 miles to explore. "

The extension brings users closer to Red Mountain Park, with plans for an eventual connection. This is a step toward realizing the Red Rock Action Plan, which envisions a complete 36-mile loop around the metro area, linking Red Mountain Park to Ruffner Mountain and back. This extension was essential to that plan.

Andress attended the ribbon cutting as a representative of her constituents, an avid Greenway user and as the external affairs and special projects director at Freshwater Land Trust (FLT).

Also present at the ribbon cutting was Carolyn Buck, Director of the Red Rock Trail System for FLT; Jane Reed Ross, Senior Landscape Architect with Goodwyn Mills Cawood; Cheryl Waters from Representative Terri Sewell’s office; Samford University; Birmingham Track Club; Friends of Shades Creek and Trak Shak.

As the new extension opens, the city reminds users that no motorized vehicles are allowed on the trail.

"This trail is not just wonderful for Homewood’s citizens and our Samford students," Andress said. "People come from all over the region to recreate right here in Homewood and enjoy our beautiful creek, and then stay for a cup of coffee or lunch or a new pair of running shoes."