Nov. 5 to be last election on Homewood City School's campus

Homewood City Schools announced in October that the upcoming Nov. 5 election will be the last vote to take place on one of their campuses, and those voting at Shades Cahaba can expect a few changes this year at their polling location.

Voters registered to cast a ballot at Shades Cahaba Elementary will be redirected from the Shades Cahaba gym (their usual voting location) to the former Homewood City Schools Board of Education office. There will be additional signage and staff available to guide voters to the new location.

School representatives noted that the reason for these changes is to keep strangers from being near students. They will also have extra procedures in place to ensure a safe school day on Nov. 5.

The school system is currently working Jefferson County to find a new polling location for future elections.

As a reminder for election day, school officials also wish to remind the public of these things: