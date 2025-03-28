Serving Up Tradition: The Story of Happy Catering

× Expand Photo courtesy of Happy Catering Happy Catering has been feeding the Birmingham area for over 30 years.

The Happy Catering Company has been part of Birmingham’s catering scene for over 30 years, serving weddings, corporate events, and community gatherings. Founded in 1993 by Bill Bouloukos, the company evolved from his first restaurant, Andy’s on the Green, into a catering business focused on quality food and service.

“We love a party,” Bouloukos said, explaining the appeal of catering compared to restaurant work. With catering, the team knows how many guests to expect, allowing them to plan carefully and deliver consistent service. Bill, whose family has been in the restaurant business for generations, works alongside his son Alex, who joined the company five years ago.

Popular menu items include the Bacon and Swiss Dip, a family recipe scaled to serve large groups, and braised short rib polenta, featured at the Taste of Homewood. Bill’s personal favorites range from red snapper and sushi to traditional Southern ‘meat and three’ dishes. The company offers breakfast, lunch, and dinner options for a variety of events.

Community involvement is a key part of Happy Catering’s mission. The company partners with Big Oak Ranch, contributes to Homewood Grown, and provides meals for the Firehouse Mission every other month. They also collaborate with the Vulcan Museum to provide food at no charge during an annual wedding event. “Homewood is very special to us,” Bouloukos said.

As the company looks to the future, plans include expanding the kitchen, introducing new menus, and maintaining partnerships with corporate clients and nonprofits. Catering weddings for the children of former clients is one of the most meaningful aspects of the business. “We couldn’t do it without the community,” Bouloukos said.