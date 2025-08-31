September Events Guide

× Expand Patriot Day 91112 children Fifth grade students attending a Patriot Day Ceremony in Homewood wave flags on the anniversary of the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.

Breast Cancer and Ballet: Healing in Dance

Where: The Dance Foundation, 1715 27th Court South, Homewood

When: Wednesdays, Sept. 3, 10, 17 and 24 • 12:30–1:30 p.m.

Contact: Call 205-838-6159 or email programs@forgeon.org

Details: This four-week beginner ballet series, hosted by Forge Breast Cancer Survivor Center and The Dance Foundation, is designed for breast cancer patients, survivors, and their loved ones aged 14 and up. Led by longtime dance educator Melissa Turnage, the class promotes healing through movement, posture and confidence-building. No prior dance experience is necessary. Registration is free but required. Class size limited to 20 participants.

Zoo Gala 2025: Celebrating 70 Years of Wild

Where: Birmingham Zoo’s Trails of Africa, 2630 Cahaba Road, Birmingham

When: Friday, Sept. 26, 6-10 p.m.

Web: birminghamzoo.com/event/zoo-gala-2025-celebrating-70-years-of-wild

Details: Celebrate seven decades of wildlife and wonder at the Birmingham Zoo’s largest annual fundraiser. Zoo Gala 2025 features cocktails and animal encounters beginning at 6 p.m., followed by dinner, a live auction and dancing. Guests will enjoy elegant cuisine by Kathy G, entertainment and appearances from the zoo’s majestic residents. Dress is black tie optional. The event is for ages 21 and up.

Tickets and donations: birminghamzoo.com

9/11 Remembrance Ceremony & Patriot Day Celebration

Where: Vestavia Hills Civic Center, 1090 Montgomery Highway, Vestavia Hills

When: Thursday, Sept. 11, 8:30 a.m.

Details: Join the cities of Vestavia Hills, Homewood and Mountain Brook for the annual 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony & Patriot Day Celebration. Hosted this year by the City of Vestavia Hills, the solemn event honors the victims of Sept. 11 and pays tribute to the first responders who serve our communities. Open to the public.

City Meetings

Sept. 2 & 16: Finance, Planning and Development, Public Safety, Public Works and Special Issues Committees, 5 p.m., City Hall

Sept. 3: Arts Council, 6 p.m., City Hall

Sept. 4: Board of Zoning Adjustments, 6 p.m., City Hall

Sept. 4: Park Board, 6 p.m., City Hall

Sept. 8 & 22: City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall

Sept. 9: Planning Commission, 6 p.m., City Hall

Sept. 9: Historic Preservation Commission, 6 p.m., City Hall

Sept. 9 & Sept. 30: Homewood Board of Education, 5:30 p.m., Board of Education office

Sept. 17: Environmental Commission, 6:30 p.m., Homewood Community Center

Sept. 19: Beautification Board, 12 p.m., City Hall