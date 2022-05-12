Senior Center: Hanging by a Thread!

× Expand Megan Rhoads will be one of the performers at a June event at the Homewood Senior Center where aerialists will perform. Photo Courtesy of Aimee Thornton.

If you’re age 55 or older, don’t miss the opportunity offered by the Homewood Senior Center to meet someone you’ll most certainly look up to! While Megan Rhoads is a brainy research scientist and Cindy Gilmore is an intuitive compassionate massage therapist, these two young women collectively get their extracurricular thrills by land, sea, and air. Megan and Cindy are both artists who moonlight as aerial performers with 13 years collective experience!

Under the stage name Southern Cirque, this strong and agile duo in full costume will wow onlookers with a series of four dynamic solo aerial acts set to music while suspended by long silks attached to the exposed metal trusses more than 20 feet overhead in the Homewood Senior Center gallery. Our municipal recreation facility has never before had such unique entertainment. So that inquisitive audience members may learn more about the special equipment, training, and the performers themselves, intermittent question-&-answer breaks will occur during the 30 to 40 minute program. The entertainment will conclude with photo opportunities with the artists followed by a specially prepared luncheon in the adjacent room. Considering these are circus acts, seating will be in-the-round.

Please note that space will be limited, so those planning to attend should call or come by the Senior Center to reserve a spot for the show and for the lunch following. Reservations should be made by Monday, June 20. Call 205-332-6500 or email aimee.thornton@homewoodal.org. Senior Center members will be given first priority for reservations. The event will occur on June 23 at 11 a.m. at Homewood Senior Center, 816 Oak Grove Rd, 35209 (adjacent to Patriot Pool).

For added fun and spectacle, attendees may dress in stripes or polka dots to enter the door prize drawing(s) valued at $20 each.

Submitted by Aimee Thornton