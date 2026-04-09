Self-defense workshop teaches situational awareness and safety skills for girls

× Expand Image courtesy of Homewood Public Library

Homewood Public Library will host a Girls Self Defense workshop on Saturday, April 18, from 9 a.m. to noon in the Large Auditorium.

Designed for students in grades 6-12, the program will be led by Anaih’s Heart and will focus on helping participants evaluate potentially unsafe situations and learn foundational self-defense concepts.

Organizers note that some difficult topics may be discussed during the session. Registration is required at homewoodpubliclibrary.org.