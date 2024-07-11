Second annual Vulcan Vault happening today, Saturday

× Expand Erin Nelson Sweeney Ella Pine, with Axis Athletics in Nashville, competes in the inaugural Vulcan Vault meet at Rosewood Plaza in downtown Homewood on Saturday, July 8, 2023.

The second annual Vulcan Vault will be hosted in the heart of Homewood in the Rosewood Plaza on Friday and Saturday.

According to their website, the Goal of this event is to allow a fun environment outside of the traditional track setting for athletes to compete and introduce a community to an event that is not often seen by the average citizen.

Sanctioned by USA Track and Field, the event is free and open to the public.​​

Vulcan Vault is a rain or shine event, however the competition will be stopped in the event of inclement weather and pits will not until it is safe to do so.

The masters/alumni category will compete on Friday from 4-6 p.m., followed by the men’s and women’s emerging pit competition from 6-9:30 p.m.

On Saturday, competitions are from 10 a.m.-noon, noon-2 p.m., 2-4 p.m. and 4-6 p.m. There will be 12-15 people per section per pit, divided by season best marks. The elite men’s and women’s category will compete form 6-9:30 p.m.​

Packet Pick Up is front of the city hall building from 3-6 p.m. on Friday and 8 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday.

Live results will be on Xpresstiming.com and a livestream will be on the American Pole Vault Association Youtube Channel at www.youtube.com/@ApolevaultA.