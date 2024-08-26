SEC newcomers Texas, Oklahoma win final Tailgate Challenge

× 1 of 12 Expand Tim Stephens The Texas Exes tailgate group took the "People's Choice" award at the 16th Annual Tailgate Challenge. × 2 of 12 Expand Tim Stephens The Texas Exes tailgate group serves food and shows off some of the hospitality that earned them the title of "People's Choice" winner at the 16th Annual Tailgate Challenge in Homewood to benefit The Bell Center. × 3 of 12 Expand Tim Stephens Oklahoma super fan Bruce Burdette of Vestavia Hills celebrates his tailgate group's "Best Overall" title at the 16th Annual Tailgate Challenge in Homewood. × 4 of 12 Expand Tim Stephens Tailgaters representing the University of Alabama didn't come up empty handed in the 16th Annual Tailgate challenge in Homewood. They earned the title of "Best Team Spirit." × 5 of 12 Expand The Bell Center Auburn mascot Aubie and a fan show where they think the Tigers rank in college football and in their hearts during the 16th Annual Tailgate Challenge in Homewood. × 6 of 12 Expand The Bell Center Alabama mascot Big Al was a popular draw for young fans at the 16th Annual Tailgate challenge. × 7 of 12 Expand Tim Stephens UAB fan Dana Lackey of Birmingham enjoys the food and festivities at the 16th annual Tailgate Challenge. × 8 of 12 Expand The Bell Center The cheerleading squad from Mountain Brook poses for a photo after raising the spirit at the 16th Annual Tailgate Challenge. × 9 of 12 Expand Tim Stephens Young tailgaters dressed for the occasion in the uniforms of their favorite cheerleaders enjoy the festivities at the 16th Annual Tailgate Challenge in Homewood. × 10 of 12 Expand The Bell Center Alabama mascot Big Al with a young fan at the 16th Annual Tailgate Challenge hosted by The Bell Center in Homewood. × 11 of 12 Expand The Bell Center These Georgia Bulldogs fans were in a dancing mood when the DJ played "Old Time Rock and Roll" at the 16th Annual Tailgate Challenge. × 12 of 12 Expand Tim Stephens Fans from across the region turned out Saturday for the 16th and final Tailgate Challenge to benefit The Bell Center in Homewood. Tailgate groups representing college football programs and local businesses competed for awards and delivered food, fun and festiveness before the start of the 2024 college football season. Prev Next

Southeastern Conference football takes on a new flavor this season with the addition to tradition-rich programs from the University of Texas and Oklahoma University.

It’s not just the gridiron where the Longhorns and Sooners are looking to make a big impression. Attention, 'Bama and Auburn fans: They’re coming to win at tailgating, too.

Teams made up of local alumni representing Texas and Oklahoma captured the top awards Saturday at the 16th annual Tailgate Challenge in Homewood. Hosted as a fundraiser for The Bell Center, which provides early intervention therapy for infants and toddlers with special needs, the event drew hundreds of fans and a couple of dozen groups competing for prizes while showing off their best dishes and drinks for football Saturday fun.

Although neither group was a rookie to the competition, the Longhorns and Sooners entries definitely brought their A-games Saturday with their squads heading to the SEC this fall.

The Texas Exes chapter of Birmingham, a UT alumni group of more than 130 members in the Central Alabama region, has always been a strong competitor in this event since it first competed in 2011. Group leader Julie Williams of Vestavia Hills said the Texas Exes had previously won awards in this event but never before had they captured the big prize as recognized by attending fans. Saturday, they received more than 1,000 votes from attendees for the best tailgate as the “People’s Choice” honoree – outpointing the groups from Alabama and Auburn on their home turf.

Former Big 12 rival Oklahoma, likewise, has long been a contender in this event and has been building toward this fall’s SEC debut for a couple of years. The Sooners group led by Vestavia Hills resident and 1971 OU alumnus Bruce Burdette captured “Best Overall” designation from the judges.

The in-state teams were not shut out. The tailgaters representing Alabama won Best Team Spirit. Other winners were LSU (Best Food) and Robertson Banking (Best Drink).

As it turns out, the Sooners and Longhorns won’t have to defend their titles next year. This was the last Tailgate Challenge to be hosted by The Bell Center, organizer Elise Mayfield said. The group is turning its attention to a popular 5K run, which greatly exceeded participation expectations in its first event back in March and is already organizing for the second annual event in March 2025.