Scout Troop 97 fundraiser combines pancakes, shopping and auction

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Boy Scout Troop 97 will host its annual pancake breakfast, garage sale and silent auction on Saturday, May 9, from 7 a.m. to noon at Trinity United Methodist Church.

The long-standing tradition features all-you-can-eat homemade pancakes made from a troop recipe, with children ages 5 and younger eating free. In addition to breakfast, attendees can browse a garage sale offering home goods, camping equipment and toys.

A silent auction will include items and experiences from local vendors across the Birmingham area.

The event is led by troop members, with scouts and parents serving as cooks, servers and volunteers throughout the morning. Tickets are available in advance through troop members or at the door.