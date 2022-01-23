Scott Register to be honored at GBHS Jazz Cat Ball

× Expand Photo courtesy of Stephanie Salvago. Scott Register sits with his family. Register will be honored at this year’s Jazz Cat Ball, an annual fundraiser for the Greater Birmingham Humane Society, where Register volunteers.

On Dec. 31, Greater Birmingham Humane Society CEO Allison Black Cornelius came into work and found a blind, 10-year-old Yorkie left in the rain, tied to the building overnight.

Workers at the humane society “already have 200 animals” for which to care, Cornelius said.

So when Cornelius sees volunteers like Scott Register giving their time to help the staff and the animals, it’s a blessing, she said.

“It never fails … that we’ll come in here and something amazing happens,” Cornelius said. “It restores your faith.”

Cornelius said the work is difficult but made easier with people like Register, who is best known as the host of Reg’s Coffee House and the co-host of the Morning Show with Reg and Will on Birmingham Mountain Radio.

For his efforts, which also include a stint on the society’s board of directors, Register is being honored at the society’s Jazz Cat Ball, an annual fundraiser being held this year on April 30 in Birmingham.

“He’s a saint,” Cornelius said.

Register’s entire family serves, including his wife and children, she said.

“The whole family is committed to the humane treatment of people and animals,” Cornelius said.

Register said it’s an honor to be able to represent the humane society. His wife is a veterinarian, so helping animals comes naturally to him and his children, he said.

“It’s in the blood, I think,” Register said.

Register joined the humane society’s board in 1997 and served about 10 years, seeing the organization grow and move into its current location at 300 Snow Drive through fundraising. The humane society is “much more than an animal shelter,” he said. “They give a voice to the voiceless.”

The humane society also provides education and works to prevent animal abuse and homelessness, Register said.

To see the new location come to fruition was a “huge deal,” Register said. The move was made possible by fundraisers like the Jazz Cat Ball, over which Register has presided as the “king.”

Register said one of the things he loves about having the forum provided to him through Birmingham Mountain Radio is being able to support groups like the humane society.

“We don’t miss an opportunity to help,” he said.

The humane society was seen as more of an adoption agency than a shelter, and over the past few decades, it has become more community-oriented and provided more education and welfare.

Register has adopted one dog from the Greater Birmingham Humane Society, one rescue dog from his wife’s clinic, one rescue cat from the Shelby Humane society and one cat from his wife’s clinic.

“We have a house full of adopted pets,” Register said.

The Jazz Cat Ball helps raise money so the humane society can do its daily work, Register said. He is always “blown away” by the auction items offered as part of the fundraiser, he said. It’s also a fun time for the staff to celebrate all the work they do during the year, he said.

This year’s ball will be at the Sheraton Hotel in Birmingham. To learn more, visit gbhs.org.