Scholastic Book Fair to support Homewood library summer reading programs

× Expand Photo courtesy of Homewood Public Library

The Homewood Library Foundation will host a Scholastic Book Fair from May 27 through June 1 in the Large Auditorium at the Homewood Public Library.

The event will raise money to support the library’s Summer Reading Program through book purchases and related activities. Organizers say the fair is designed to bring the excitement of school book fairs to the broader community while encouraging reading for all ages.

“The Homewood Library Foundation Board is excited to host a Scholastic Book Fair at the Homewood Library later this month,” Foundation President Rebecca Smith said. “It will bring that same joy and excitement it brings to children when these events happen at their own schools.”

Book fair hours are 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, 2:30-5:30 p.m. on Sunday and 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Monday.

Online shopping also will be available May 27 through June 9 at bookfairs.scholastic.com/bf/homewoodpubliclibrary.