Scholastic Book Fair Nostalgia Night offers adults a trip down memory lane

× Expand Photo courtesy of Homewood Public Library

The Homewood Library Foundation will host a Scholastic Book Fair Nostalgia Night on Friday, May 29, from 6:30-8 p.m. at the Homewood Public Library.

The adults-only event invites guests ages 21 and older to shop the Scholastic Book Fair after hours while enjoying light hors d’oeuvres and beverages. Books for kindergarten through eighth grade readers will be available for purchase, including classic titles that many attendees may remember from childhood.

Organizers say the event is designed to celebrate the nostalgia of school book fairs while helping support the library’s Summer Reading Program for local children and families.

Online shopping for the fair will be available May 27 through June 9 at bookfairs.scholastic.com/bf/homewoodpubliclibrary.