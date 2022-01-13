Saulter Road sidewalk project to be rebid

× Expand Homewood City Hall

The Saulter Road sidewalk project will be rebid on Feb. 7 following the rejection of the original bid in committee and the subsequent rejection of the Homewood City Council at the Jan. 10 meeting.

Councilor Barry Smith said the bid was rejected in order to remove the parts of the project that would have gone toward building a future park on the road, saving the city money on the sidewalk project, which has already seen prices increase due to rising costs of concrete and other materials. The building of a future park will be completed in a separate project at a later date.

Sidewalks will extend from the pocket part at South Wellington Road to Rockaway Road, where existing sidewalks from Sylvia Road end. Due to the topography in the area, the sidewalks will have to, at some point along the road, be placed on the side of the road opposite the park, Councilor Jennifer Andress said.

The council approved a loan with Bryant Bank that will finance the $60,000 purchase of a new fire engine and the $641,000 purchase of 15 new vehicles. The loans are for five years and both have a 2.09% interest rate.

Mirroring similar changes to the city’s Beautification Board, the council approved changes to the Historic Preservation Society. Members will be ward representatives appointed by the council instead of the mayor, and will serve three years. There will be five ward representatives and two at large representatives, and current members’ terms will be adjusted so they each serve three years.

The council also set a public meeting date for Jan. 18 to possibly approve a bid for the 18th Street revitalization project, subject to approval by the Alabama Department of Transportation.

The council also gave approval to Milo’s Tea to build a new entrance and exit at their facility at 126 Barbers Court.

In other business, the council:

Approved three sign variances at 1724 27th Court South

Approved budget amendments and vouchers

Approved a franchise agreement with Spectrum

Gave permission to install a stormwater manhole in the right of way at 231 Ridge Road

Set a public hearing for Feb. 14 for a sign variance at 2818 18th Street South

Set a public hearing for Feb. 14 for a sign variance at 2834 18th Street South

Set a bid opening of Jan. 31 for the demolition of 175 Citation Court

Set a public hearing for Feb. 28 for rezoning of 2916 Linden Street from office building district to central business district to facilitate new commercial development

Set a public hearing for Feb. 28 for rezoning 3006 Cook Street from neighborhood shopping district to attached dwelling unit district for the construction of a six-unit townhome development

Set a public hearing for Feb. 28 for rezoning 2821 Central Avenue from central business district to light manufacturing district to correct a zoning error

Set a public hearing for Feb. 14 to amend the final development plan for the Valley Hotel at 2727 18th Street South

Approved a new special retail alcohol license for Aloft Hotel