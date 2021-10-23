Santa photos, Giving Tuesday returns to Sims Garden

× Expand Photo courtesy of Brian Collins, Atomic Pix. A child talks to Santa Claus while sitting on a rocking chair horse at Sims Garden during the Garden’s inaugural winter fundraiser featuring Photos with Santa in December.

Following last year’s success, photos with Santa Claus are returning to Sims Garden this holiday season.

Amy Milam, who manages the garden, said this year’s photo shoots will run on Nov. 26 and go every Friday-Sunday until Dec. 19 from 10 am to 3pm with limited professional photos timeslots on Sundays from 10:30am to 2pm . More times for both options may be added at a later date.

Professional photos include 10-15 minutes of private family time with Santa, a toy from Santa, and cookies and hot drinks, Milam said.

Last year, Milam offered photos with Santa as a COVID-safe way to take holiday photos because the photos are offered outside in the garden instead of in a crowded mall. Milam said she felt they could maybe “fill a gap” last year, but each time slot was filled, which showed how successful the initiative was.

Along with Santa photos, Sims Garden on the Tuesday after Black Friday will be participating in “Giving Tuesday,” which focuses on charitable giving. Milam said the garden is doing an online campaign, and for each dollar donated to Sims Garden between Nov. 1 and Nov. 30, the person who donated will be entered into a giveaway to receive prizes, including a vacation at Martinique on the Gulf. Each dollar qualifies as one entry, but people also can sign up for free and receive 10 entries, Milam said.

To donate for Giving Tuesday, visit gofundme.com/f/miss-sims-garden.