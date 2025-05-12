Samford’s Creekside development clears 1st hurdle with Planning Commission approval

× 1 of 3 Expand Photo by Sarah Owens. Samford University and Landmark Development hosted a community conversation on March 19 at City Hall, with several community members gathering to share their concerns. × 2 of 3 Expand Illustrations courtesy of Landmark Development. Samford University is proposing a multi-use development along Lakeshore as part of the school's master plan. × 3 of 3 Expand Illustrations courtesy of Landmark Development. Samford University is proposing a multi-use development along Lakeshore as part of the school's master plan. Prev Next

Samford University’s proposed Creekside District development has taken its first step forward, receiving a positive recommendation from the Homewood Planning Commission during its April meeting.

A collaboration between Samford and Landmark Development, the project is part of the university’s master plan and is envisioned as a mixed-use district with a walkable town square feel. It aims to become “another beloved Homewood destination for residents to live, work, learn, shop, play and relax in a beautiful, natural urban setting.”

The proposal has sparked a range of concerns from residents and officials, particularly regarding parking, traffic safety — especially around the high school and young drivers — flooding, environmental impact and the scale of the proposed hotel, which is currently planned to be 10 to 12 stories tall. While developers have held several community meetings to discuss these issues, not all attendees have been satisfied with the responses so far.

At the meeting, Bob Dunn, president of Landmark Development, acknowledged that many solutions are still in development and would be addressed during the engineering and design phases. Although not required, Dunn voluntarily offered to form an advisory committee — one that includes city representatives — to collaborate with developers throughout the planning stages of the project.

“We have a university as a partner. They want to do this right. So that’s what we’re asking for. Some of it is trust. Trust us to do this well, trust us to do this right, and trust us to do this in a way that has continued good engagement with the community,” Dunn said. “I cannot promise you that we’ll solve every issue to everyone’s satisfaction, but I am confident in the end, we’ll have a project here that is a defining place in the city of Homewood.”

A significant portion of the discussion focused on the project’s environmental impact, particularly its effect on local salamander habitats located near the proposed athletic facilities. Planning Commission and City Council member Jennifer Andress urged Dunn to consult with local environmental experts.

Paul Freeman, vice president of Friends of Shades Creek, voiced concerns about the east side of the development, where athletic facilities are slated to be built over salamander breeding pools. However, he emphasized the group’s willingness to collaborate on alternative solutions.

“Friends of Shades Creek is not opposed to all development,” Freeman said, “and we want to be very collaborative on this property and this project to find solutions so that the university and the developer get a benefit from the property and the plants and animals still coexist, the citizens still have the benefit of the green space — which is the Homewood Forest Preserve across the street — and that it’s not negatively impacted.”

The project originally came before the Planning Commission as developers requested zoning changes for two areas. Creekside West (1601 Parkview Lane and 600 & 601 University Park Place) would shift from a Planned Mixed Use District to a Mixed Use District. Creekside East (1891, 1919 and 1921 South Lakeshore Drive, and 1100 University Park Place) would change from a Planned Mixed Use District to an Institutional District, which reflects its current use. Final development plan approval for both parcels was also sought.

While commission members raised several questions about traffic, safety and environmental impacts, they ultimately gave positive recommendations for both rezoning requests and the development plans. The commission also codified Landmark Development’s offer to form the advisory committee, now making it a requirement for the project.

“What we want is the chance to prove how to do this right. That’s really all we’re saying is, ‘Hey, we’ll put in the extra effort, the extra time, the extra engagement, the dollars, the things that it takes to do this right,’” Dunn said. “It’s a big project by city of Homewood standards. I don’t know if it’s the biggest, but it’s a big project. … A lot of good issues have been put on the table. It’s energized us to say, ‘Okay, what are we going to do with this? We need time, we need resources, we need engagement,’ and I’m confident we will get to outcomes that we can all look at and say we had a hand in doing it right.”

The rezoning and development plan items now move to the City Council’s Planning and Development Committee. The project will return to the council for a public hearing, scheduled for late May.

“We’ve got lots of time to hear from folks,” Andress said. “There’s lots of time to contact your council person. There’s lots of time to communicate directly with Samford and the developer. They have been very willing to have these conversations, so absolutely reach out to them.”