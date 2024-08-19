Samford University to host Bulldog Bash to kick off fall sports

× Expand Photo courtesy of Samford University Athletics Samford University is hosting a Bulldog Bash on Aug. 21 to kick off the 2024 fall sports season.

The Samford University Athletics Department will hold a Bulldog Bash to kick off the fall sports season on Aug, 21 at Otey's Tavern in Homewood.

The event will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. at Otey's Tavern in the Edgewood area of Homewood. Members of the Samford football, soccer, volleyball and cross-country teams will be in attendance and will be available for an autograph session. Additionally, raffled prizes will be given out, including Samford merchandise, football season tickets and gift cards.

This is a great chance for the local community to interact with Samford student-athletes and get ready for the upcoming season. For more information, contact Meghan-Grace Gibson at mgibso10@samford.edu.