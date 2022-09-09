Samford University Honors John Lowry With the Excellence in Character Education Award

× Expand Photo Courtesy of Leighton Doore Photo Courtesy of Leighton Doores John Lowry recently received the Excellence in Character Education Award from Samford University’s Orlean Beeson School of Education.

John Lowry Ed.D., director of academic programs and services for Homewood City Schools, has been honored with the 2022 Excellence in Character Education Award by Samford University’s Orlean Beeson School of Education. The Excellence in Character Education Award honors a graduate who embodies Christ-like virtues and excels in advancing character education in families, schools and communities.

In celebration of its 100th anniversary in 2015, Orlean Beeson School of Education established the Learning for Life Awards Dinner to celebrate the incredible Kingdom work of alumni and friends. The Excellence in Character Education Award was established in 2021 to honor those who positively impact communities and the world through developing strength of character in individuals.

John Lowry lives in Homewood with his wife Katharyn and son Louis. Lowry is in his second year as Homewood City Schools' Director of Academic Programs and Services. Prior to being in the central office, Lowry served eight years as principal at Shades Cahaba Elementary. During those years at SCE, the faculty and staff earned two distinct awards - The National School of Character and Blue Ribbon Schools of Excellence Awards. His professional experiences include administrative positions at the primary and elementary levels and teaching third grade. Lowry also serves as an adjunct professor in the master’s program in educational leadership at Samford. He is an alumnus of Samford, the University of Montevallo and the University of Alabama at Birmingham. Lowry has presented at many conferences on character education, technology, facility dogs and standards-based grading topics.

Lowry was honored at the Learning for Life Awards Dinner on Wednesday, Aug. 24 at The Club.

-- Submitted by Leighton Doores