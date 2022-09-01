Samford University holds grand reopening of Buchanan Hall

× 1 of 11 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Samford University President Beck Taylor and other guests and dignitaries cut the ribbon for the renovation grand opening at Buchanan Hall on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 2 of 11 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Guests, faculty, staff and students tour the newly renovated Buchanan Hall at Samford University on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 3 of 11 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Guests, faculty, staff and students tour the newly renovated Buchanan Hall at Samford University on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 4 of 11 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Guests, faculty, staff and students tour the newly renovated Buchanan Hall at Samford University on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 5 of 11 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Guests, faculty, staff and students tour the newly renovated Buchanan Hall at Samford University on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 6 of 11 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Samford University President Beck Taylor speaks during the renovation grand opening and ribbon cutting at Buchanan Hall on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 7 of 11 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Guests, faculty, staff and students tour the newly renovated Buchanan Hall at Samford University on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 8 of 11 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Samford University President Beck Taylor speaks during the renovation grand opening and ribbon cutting at Buchanan Hall on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 9 of 11 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Guests, faculty, staff and students tour the newly renovated Buchanan Hall at Samford University on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 10 of 11 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Larry Thompson, interim dean of the Samford University School of Arts, speaks during the renovation grand opening and ribbon cutting at Buchanan Hall on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 11 of 11 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson The Samford University marching band and cheerleaders perform on the lawn in front of Buchanan Hall during the renovation grand opening ribbon cutting Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson. Prev Next

Samford University on Thursday celebrated the grand reopening of Buchanan Hall following a renovation project for the building that serves as home of the Division of Music and School of the Arts.

The renovation project was part of the university's 20-year master plan created in 2016 under the administration of former President Andrew Westmoreland.

“What a great day for Samford University, our School of The Arts, for our Division of Music and our students, faculty and staff of this wonderful university,” current Samford University President Beck Taylor said.

Buchanan Hall features renovated practice studios, new heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems, an elevator, modern administrative offices, a vocal arts suite and an almost-finished recording studio, said Bill Stevens, chairman of Samford University’s boards of trustees.

It’s been the home for the Division of Music since 1958 and was named Buchanan Hall in 1960 in honor of John Buchanan, a longtime board member for the university.

“The advanced technology in the building strengthens our curriculum and our learning,” said Cindy St. Clair, interim chair of the Division of Music at Samford. “Our students can participate in a master class or conference with people all over the world in their own practice rooms. New student common areas reinforce our commitment to community among students and to developing our students as holistic individuals.”

Abigail Shipley, a music major at Samford University, said she looks forward to interacting with more music students and all of her music classes being in one place now that construction is finished.

“Last year, our classes were spread out in three different buildings, and we had to walk across campus,” Shipley said. “This year, it’s super nice to have one place to go, and I also get to see a lot more music students because we’re all in one place. There’s just a feeling of unity with having everyone in one place."

As an aspiring music producer, Shipley said she is excited to start utilizing the school’s new recording studio.

“I’m a commercial music major, so the recording studio is for my major,” Shipley said. “I’m really excited about that. My concentration is in production, so I’ll be working with audio engineering and stuff like that. I’m really excited about it.”