Samford to host 14th Annual Tom and Marla Corts Distinguished Author Series

Samford University is hosting their 14th Annual Tom and Marla Corts Distinguished Author Series, featuring author Lucy S. R. Austen. Austen will be discussing her book, "Elisabeth Elliot: A Life."

The event, beginning at 7 p.m. on March 4 in Brock Recital Hall, will offer a captivating look at the life and legacy of one of the most influential Christian women of the 20th century.

Through rich storytelling, Austen explores Elliot’s incredible journey of faith, sacrifice and resilience, from her missionary work in Ecuador to her profound impact on countless lives through her writings and teachings. Attendance of this lecture and Q and A supports the intellectual and spiritual formation of Samford students and advances the mission of Orlean Beeson School of Education at Samford University. Tickets are $10.

For questions, contact Kathy Acton at kacton@samford.edu or 205-726-4224. To purchase tickets, visit samford.edu/education/events.