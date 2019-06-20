Samford shifts focus for summer events

× Expand Staff photo. Samford University hosts a variety of summer camps for children.

As the summer months continue, so will Samford University’s many summer camps for kids.

According to Sarah Cain, the media relations manager for the university, the focus of this summer’s programs is overall health and wellness. The activities have shifted gears to feature a more holistic approach.

For the month of July, kids can participate in a number of events — Adventures in Music Camp, July 8-12; Music and Art for Minis, July 15-19; Bulldog Art Camp, July 22-26; and Jazz Camp, July 22-26.

The piano and voice music camp for grades 1-12 will help students with performance skills, but it also teaches music history and theory. Music and Art for Minis will be held for ages 4-6, and it exposes children to projects based on their ages, according to the website.

The art camp, for grades 1-5, will allow students to incorporate “color, line, shape, texture, space, value, form, balance and rhythm,” according to the website.

Camps held earlier in the summer, such as the Summer Cooking Camp, took the new focus seriously, by honing in on “nutritious” just as much “delicious.”

“We were eager to offer our first cooking camp for teens,” Suresh Mathews, professor of nutrition and dietetics, said. “Our culinary educators have been working hard to make this an engaging and enjoyable experience. By focusing on food and nutrition, we hope to spark a life-long interest in healthy cooking.”

To learn more about the upcoming events and to register your child, visit samford.edu/programs/summer-programs.