Samford seeks city approval for new 280-space parking lot

× Expand Map courtesy of city of Homewood This map shows where Samford University wants to create a 280-space student parking lot along Shelburne Lane on the northwestern edge of the campus.

The Homewood Planning Commission on Tuesday, Nov. 3, plans to consider a request by Samford University for permission to build a 280-space student parking lot along Shelburne Lane on the northwestern edge of the campus.

The property is next to Greek Village and south of Saulter Road. The project would replace the existing Shelburne Lane roadway, the Theta Alpha and Pi Kappa Phi houses and the Air Force ROTC detachment building.

According to the project narrative from Kadre Engineering, the university’s student body has grown in recent years and created a campuswide parking shortage.

The plan calls for landscape screening comparable to what was planned for the Samford North Parking Deck, along with directional security lighting on timers and sensors to limit the impact on neighboring homes. Construction is expected to begin in early spring 2027 and wrap up before January 2028.

The campus’s rear entrance would remain only for access by public safety vehicles and would not be used for construction traffic or by students and faculty.

× Expand Map courtesy of city of Homewood This maps shows where Samford University hopes to create a 280-space student parking lot along Shelburne Lane on the northwestern edge of the campus.

The Planning Commission also on Monday commission will also consider a resurvey from Metroplex 100 LLC to consolidate the roughly 11.5-acre property at 100 Brookwood Place into a single lot so the existing seven-story office building can be converted into office condominium units. The owner is not proposing any change to the building’s use, footprint, parking or zoning.

The third case is a request from a homeowner at 145 South Pointe Drive to amend the final development plan for the South Wood subdivision to allow a 10.4-by-19-foot screened, covered deck on the back of the house. The deck would sit 7.2 feet from the side property line.

Residents who want to comment on any of the cases must attend in person, but written comments can be emailed to the Engineering and Zoning Department at least 24 hours before the meeting, which starts at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Homewood City Hall. The meeting will also be livestreamed on the city’s website.

The Planning Commission also will have a work session at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in preparation for the action meeting.

See the full agenda and supporting documents here.