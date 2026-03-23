Samford named among most beautiful college campuses

× Expand Photo courtesy of Samford University

Samford University has been recognized by U.S. News & World Report as one of the 35 most beautiful college campuses in the nation, the only university in Alabama to earn the distinction.

The university’s 247-acre campus in Homewood features Georgian-Colonial architecture, landscaped green spaces and signature landmarks such as the Harwell Goodwin Davis Library bell tower, which includes a 60-bell carillon.

The campus is known for its tree-lined walkways, fountains, ponds and gardens, including the Gertha Earwood Bolding Memorial Rose Garden and the Reconciliation Memorial. The Brock School of Business in Cooney Hall offers elevated views of the campus, while the College of Health Sciences adds a modern architectural element with a glass atrium and indoor water features.

Founded in 1841, Samford has maintained a consistent architectural style through the use of its distinctive brick design across decades of campus development.

University officials said the campus environment plays a key role in shaping the student experience, contributing to strong enrollment and student retention in recent years.