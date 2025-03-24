Samford, Landmark Development to host fourth community conversation event

× Expand Illustration courtesy of Landmark Development

Samford University and Landmark Development will host a fourth community conversation event on Thursday night at 5:30 p.m. at the Homewood Senior Center.

The event is meant to give community members an opportunity to learn about and share their thoughts on the proposed Creekside Development that would see land owned by Samford turned into a multi-use space.

According to the project's website, Creekside is "envisioned as another beloved Homewood destination for Homewood residents to live, work, learn, shop, play and relax in a beautiful, natural urban setting" and would be a multi-use development with a walkable town square environment.

Samford originally requested rezoning related to the project during a March 4 Planning Commission meeting, but the commission told the applicant they wouldn’t support the project as it stands and suggested taking a pause to get more public input.

During the public hearing section of that meeting, several residents spoke and raised concerns about high-rise buildings, noise and light pollution, traffic impacts and safety issues relating to Homewood High School and young drivers. Others also expressed excitement or interest in the development or requested more community engagement.

Other concerns raised by residents at previous community conversations include questions about safety, environmental impacts and flooding and parking space where the project proposes athletic facilities be built.

Thursday's meeting will be the fourth opportunity for public comment, including the initial public hearing at the commission meeting, and will be held at the Homewood Senior Center from 5:30-7 p.m.

The topic will be back in front of the commission on April 1 at 6 p.m., where a recommendation for approval or denial of the rezoning requests and final development plans will be made.