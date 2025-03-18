Samford hosting community conversation to discuss Creekside development

× Expand Illustration courtesy of Landmark Development and Samford University Samford University is proposing a multi-use development along Lakeshore as part of the school's master plan.

Samford University and Landmark Development are hosting a community conversation on Wednesday night form 4:30-6:30 p.m. to discus their proposed Creekside development.

This is the third event in the conversation series, and the hosts invite community members to attend to share their thoughts and learn about the proposed development.

The proposed Creekside District is part of Samford University's master plan. According to the project's website, Creekside is "envisioned as another beloved Homewood destination for Homewood residents to live, work, learn, shop, play and relax in a beautiful, natural urban setting" and would be a multi-use development with a walkable town square environment.

The conversation will take place at City Hall.