Samford grad launches new executive functioning coaching business

Rachel Langston, a Samford University graduate, has launched Focus On Fewer, a new executive functioning coaching business.

Focus On Fewer offers personalized coaching services designed to help students and adults enhance their personal planning, organizational skills, time-management practices and executive functioning abilities. Founded by Langston, a Birmingham native with over 20 years of experience in education and communications, the company aims to teach sustainable skills for managing daily life, school and work while achieving goals.

Langston, graduated from Samford and Johns Hopkins University, and brings a wealth of experience. During her 11 years with Mountain Brook Schools, she served in various roles, including a high school writing lab coordinator, English teacher and technology coordinator.

From August 2014 until July, Langston worked at Dawson Memorial Baptist Church in Birmingham. During that time, she served in several roles including administrative assistant, social media & live stream coordinator, podcast host and communications project coordinator.

Langston's decision to start Focus On Fewer was inspired by her work with college students and young adults who struggled with anxiety due to poor time-management, procrastination and ineffective study habits. Recognizing the need for targeted support in these areas, she launched Focus On Fewer to provide practical coaching and tools to help individuals regain control of their time and tasks.

In addition to coaching services, Langston has written an e-book titled Chaos No More: 5 Steps To Managing Chaos In Your Life, School, and Work. This book offers strategies to recognize and manage both internal and external chaos, providing readers with a clear plan to move forward with confidence. The e-book is available for free to new subscribers of the Focus On Fewer mailing list until September 30, 2024.

Focus On Fewer’s services are available to clients nationwide via online coaching sessions. The company also maintains an active presence on social media where followers can find helpful tips and resources. Langston’s writing can also be found on her Substack at focusonfewer.substack.com.

Since 1997, Langston and her husband have lived in Vestavia Hills, and they are the parents of two adult children.

For more information or to schedule a free consultation, visit www.focusonfewer.net or contact Langston directly at rachel@focusonfewer.net.