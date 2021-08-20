Samford athletic director talks COVID-19, NIL and more at luncheon

× Expand Photo by Neal Embry. Samford Athletic Director Martin Newton speaks to the Homewood Chamber of Commerce at Samford University on Aug. 17.

There are a few things keeping Samford University Athletic Director Martin Newton up at night these days: how to deal with the Delta variant of the COVID-19 pandemic, “Name, Image and Likeness” laws and the NCAA transfer portal, to name a few.

Samford made the decision last year to move its football schedule to the spring to better handle the COVID-19 pandemic. While the move was certainly unexpected, Newton said there were some positives, as the Bulldogs did not have to worry about competing for attention with Alabama, Auburn and UAB.

This year, as the Delta variant continues to cause problems around the nation and world, Newton said schools must make the best decisions they can to protect their student-athletes.

“It’s up to us to determine how best to protect ourselves,” Newton said.

Newton, who has led the Bulldog’s athletic department since 2011, talked about a few pertinent issues in the world of college athletics at the Homewood Chamber of Commerce Luncheon at Samford on Aug. 17.

Under NCAA guidelines, the plan, as of mid-August, was for Samford athletics to welcome back a 100% capacity crowd, Newton said. Athletes who are vaccinated are not required to be tested for COVID-19, but those who are not vaccinated must be tested three times a week, which Newton said could take a mental toll on those athletes.

Schools also must worry about what happens if there is a COVID-19 outbreak on their team because many conferences, including the Southern Conference, will require schools to forfeit games instead of declaring them to be a “no contest.”

Newton said he supports the idea behind Name, Image and Likeness rulings, which allow athletes to earn a profit off of their name, image and likeness, though it does not allow schools to pay athletes to play for their university.

The issue is ensuring schools abide by the NCAA’s ruling that schools may not use NIL opportunities as a way to “induce” athletes to come to their school, Newton said. With some athletes reportedly earning seven figures in endorsement deals, Newton questioned how that would not, whether intentionally or not, “induce” athletes to go to certain schools.

College football in particular is a “big business,” especially for Power 5 teams (teams in the five major conferences: SEC, ACC, Big Ten, Big 12 and PAC-12), Newton said. While NIL opens up endorsement deals for athletes at smaller schools, including Samford, competitive balance is not attainable, at least not in the football world, he said.

Speaking of Samford athletes, Newton noted junior Justin Stuckey has earned an endorsement deal with Hibbett Sports.

Another challenge Newton noted was the transfer portal, which, now that athletes do not have to sit out a year after transferring, makes it even harder to recruit and retain talent, he said. He worries that the current situation will be teaching athletes to quit if they encounter a “little adversity,” but he believes they ought to have the right to leave to go to another school because coaches can do the same thing, he said.

Newton also touched on the recent news that Texas and Oklahoma would be joining the Southeastern Conference, which sent “shockwaves” throughout the world of college athletics.

Newton proposed allowing the Power 5 to do what they wanted, since there is such a large gap between those schools and other schools, and for schools like Samford to “figure out what football looks like on our campus.” That isn’t a problem, because most of the revenue for non-Power 5 schools comes from basketball, Newton said.

While it is not necessarily happening anytime soon, Newton said he liked the idea of “regionalizing,” which would involve Samford playing other teams in the state not named Alabama or Auburn: UAB, Jacksonville State, South Alabama and the like.

“Think about what it would do for rivalries,” Newton said. “We would have huge crowds at games.”

Newton emphasized that Samford needs Homewood to “be our city,” and for the city and university to work together to help each other continue to improve.

Newly inaugurated Samford President Beck Taylor also spoke at the luncheon, saying that Samford is “Homewood’s university,” and telling guests that he is encouraging Samford students to be citizens not just of Samford, but of Homewood and the surrounding area.