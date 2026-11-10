Safari After Dark casino party to support GI cancer research

× Expand Image courtesy of the Reed Foundation

The Robert E. Reed Gastrointestinal Oncology Research Foundation will host Safari After Dark on Thursday, Nov. 19, from 7-10 p.m. at The Club, 1 Robert S Smith Drive.

The safari-themed fundraiser will feature casino games, food, an open bar and live music from The Undergrounders. Guests can also take part in The Great Wine Hunt, The Big Game Liquor Toss and the Jewels of the Jungle Raffle.

The Women's Committee silent auction will offer a variety of items and experiences, including a five-day safari for two to four hunters in South Africa's Limpopo Province.

The Foundation will honor Laura and David Etheredge for their longtime support and will recognize Dr. James Strange as its 2026 Face of GI Cancer, highlighting appendiceal cancer and the importance of continued research, education and treatment advances.

Since its founding in 2002, the Reed Foundation has contributed more than $2 million toward gastrointestinal cancer research, awareness and patient care, including research initiatives at UAB.

A sponsor pre-party will be held from 6-7 p.m. before the main event. Individual tickets are $200, while a $1,500 Patron of the Reed Foundation package includes four tickets to both the pre-party and casino party.

The dress code is jackets with no tie, with safari-inspired attire and animal prints encouraged.

Registration is available at reedgifoundation.networkforgood.com/events/98985-2026-21st-annual-finish-the-fight-casino-party.