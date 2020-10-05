Voters head back to polls Oct. 6 for mayor, City Council runoff election

× Expand Photo by Ingrid Schnader Election Day 2020 Voters enter the polling place at Homewood Central Park Aug. 25.

At the end of the day Tuesday, residents will find out who will be the next mayor of Homewood.

Voters will head back to the polls from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 6 to vote in the municipal runoff election.

Chris Lane and Patrick McClusky will be on the ballots for mayor at all five Homewood wards.

In Ward 2, candidates Andrew Wolverton and Celeste Bayles will have a runoff election for Ward 2, Place 2 on the City Council.

In Ward 3, candidates Brady Wilson and Nick Sims will have a runoff election for Ward 3, Place 1 on the City Council.

Check the city's website to see in which ward you're located.

There are 5 polling places in Homewood:

Ward 1 - Homewood Central Park

Ward 2 - Homewood Senior Center

Ward 3 - Edgewood Elementary School

Ward 4 - Homewood Public Library

Ward 5 - Shades Cahaba Elementary School

The newly elected officials will take office Nov. 2.