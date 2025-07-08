Robin Litaker running for Mayor of Homewood

× Expand Photo courtesy of Robin Litaker. Robin Litaker is running for Mayor of Homewood in the 2025 municipal election.

Retired educator Robin Litaker has announced she is running for mayor of Homewood in the 2025 municipal elections.

Litaker, who worked for Hoover City Schools for more than 20 years, is campaigning on a platform of increased transparency, smart growth and inclusive leadership.

“I’m running for Mayor because I believe in Homewood’s future and know we can build it together,” Litaker said. “Our city is growing, and with that comes both opportunities and challenges. I want to ensure that all voices are heard, our neighborhoods are protected, and our schools, businesses, and infrastructure continue to thrive in ways that reflect our shared values.”

With decades of experience in public education and civic engagement, Litaker emphasizes her collaborative leadership style—anchored in listening and accountability. She said these traits are essential as Homewood prepares to transition to a city manager–council form of government in November 2025, a move she supports as a path to stronger governance.

Key pillars of her campaign include smart, sustainable growth that avoids overdevelopment and preserves neighborhood character. She also aims to enhance public safety and trust by increasing support for first responders.

As a former Alabama State Teacher of the Year, Litaker advocates for educational excellence and wants to deepen partnerships between City Hall and Homewood City Schools. She also intends to increase governmental transparency by ensuring residents have a meaningful say in local decisions.

In her campaign, Litaker has addressed the city's recent financial troubles. In April, former Finance Director Robert Burgett was convicted of embezzling nearly $950,000 in city tax dollars.

An audit from the Alabama Department of Examiners of Public Accounts further criticized city leadership for failing to detect the discrepancies before they escalated.

Litaker argues that the misuse of funds was a result of “ineffective management and oversight.” She pledges to restore public trust by instituting stricter financial safeguards and involving residents more directly in budget decisions.

“I love this city,” she said. “As your mayor, I will work every day to make Homewood even better—for all of us.”

To learn more, visit her Facebook page: Robin Litaker for Homewood City Mayor.