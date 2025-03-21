Road Closure: Kenilwork Drive to close for stormwater construction

× Expand Illustration courtesy of city of Homewood Kenilworth Drive at Ridge Road will be closed for roughly two weeks, beginning March 31, due to construction on the stormwater.

During this time, drivers heading up the hill on Kenilworth will have to turn left onto Ridge Road. Only residents in the first two houses on Crest Drive can access Kenilworth, and anyone coming from Ridge Road must turn right onto Kenilworth.